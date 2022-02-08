Kite Hill PR Named PR Agency of Record for PROTEUS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kite Hill PR, an award-winning agile tech PR and B2B communications agency, has been appointed the Public Relations Agency of Record (AOR) for PROTEUS™, the world’s most advanced underwater research station. Kite Hill’s PR approach for PROTEUS™ includes earned media and mission-driven strategies, which will aim to garner a pipeline of partner deals and technology advancements.

PROTEUS™ is the brainchild of Aquanaut and Ocean Explorer, Fabien Cousteau, and builds on the legacy of his grandfather, legendary ocean explorer, Jacques Yves Cousteau. Aptly referred to as the “international space station of the ocean,” it represents the future of commercial ocean exploration enabling researchers to live and work at depth.

The undersea station is being developed by Proteus Ocean Group, Ltd., a social enterprise that will also be responsible for operating the facility when it officially opens. PROTEUS™ will function as a global collaboration platform for researchers, attracting the world’s leading academics, private companies, scientists, and NGOs seeking to advance the research and development of solutions to the most pressing issues facing the Earth, including medicine, genetics, sustainable energy and food cultivation.

“In this new era of purpose-driven communications, we wanted to work with thought leadership and media relations specialists with a strong background in technology,” said Lisa Marrocchino, CEO at Proteus Ocean Group. “Kite Hill PR has a notable track record of collaborating with its clients to navigate and develop high-level strategies for pro-social initiatives and delivering outstanding results. We look forward to working with them to build awareness for PROTEUS™ and our mission.”

Kite Hill PR was selected for its expertise in strategic communications and ability to establish clients within its growing Green Tech and ESG practice areas as thought leaders, in addition to the agency’s award-winning work across areas such as clean energy, mobility and logistics.

“We are delighted to be named the PR agency of record for PROTEUS™ and amplify the teams’ expertise in and passion for ocean exploration,” said Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO and Founder of Kite Hill PR. “Their mission to accelerate the research and development of innovations that positively impact the future of our planet and understanding of the world around us is inspiring. We are honored to be a part of history in the making while solving current and future issues.”

PROTEUS™, envisioned as the first of a series of underwater research stations, will be located off the coast of Curaçao, in a biodiverse, marine protected area, in the Caribbean.

About Kite Hill PR

Based in New York City with team members in the UK and across North America, Kite Hill PR is a leading B2B communications and tech PR agency specializing in connecting enterprise technology, media and advertising businesses with key stakeholders. The company's winning approach combines thought leadership, strategy and media relations to drive clients' businesses forward. Kite Hill PR has been recognized as a “Top PR Agency in the US” by Forbes, as one of the “Top Specialist PR Agencies” by the New York Observer and as a “Top Place to Work in PR” by PR News.

About PROTEUS™

PROTEUS™ is the world's most advanced underwater station, built to enable research seeking to address the most pressing issues the Earth faces. PROTEUS™ will be a catalyst to improve the health of humanity and the Ocean upon which all life relies. The multi-purpose marine platform will feature an onsite observatory, state-of-the-art research lab and habitat to facilitate life and work at depth. Accessible to academia, government, private industry, media, and tourists, PROTEUS™ will also be essential to education and the advancement of marine research and development to drive disruptive scientific breakthroughs across areas including medicine, genetics, sustainable energy and food cultivation. For additional information visit: https://www.proteusoceangroup.com.