BioSkryb Genomics and ALS Automated Lab Solutions GmbH Sign U.S. Distribution Agreement to Power Unprecedented Single Cell Spatial Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics, a leader of single-cell genome amplification, and ALS Automated Lab Solutions GmbH, developers of a multi-patented spatial single cell and colony picking technology platform, today announced a U.S. distribution agreement to power comprehensive single cell plus spatial genomic analysis. The agreement was signed in December 2021. In addition, the partnership will develop single-cell genome analysis from intact tissue samples. The distribution agreement combines BioSkryb's proprietary ResolveDNA™ technology with ALS CellCelector™ platform to drive single-cell genomic applications where the genome context matters.

Traditional “bulk” sequencing methods combine all cells of a tissue sample (e.g., a cancer biopsy) before sequencing and have persisted primarily due to the lack of quality DNA amplification from a single cell. Now with BioSkryb’s proprietary ResolveDNA technology combined with ALS CellCelector platform, researchers and clinicians can perform single-cell genomics from cells isolated at a specific location. The companies are collaborating to extend analysis of intact tissue specimens, where a single cell is selected from the organized cell structure and analyzed with high resolution genome analysis. This process is designed to maintain the cell context of their original environment and provides critical information for many fields, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, immunology, and preimplantation genetic testing, that could help guide diagnostics and treatment decisions.

“This will be a breakthrough for researchers and clinicians, and eventually for patients, because in one experiment, we will be able to achieve high resolution single-cell omics of critical cells, while retaining the context of where those cells interact with other cells and critical landmarks within the tissue sample,” said Jay West, Ph.D., CEO and Cofounder of BioSkryb. “With this expanded distribution agreement between BioSkryb and ALS, we will be offering an understanding of the ‘micro’ with the ‘macro” that can help accelerate genomic insights in the fields of pathology, diagnostics, and drug discovery, that can ultimately improve patient care.”

Jens Eberhardt, CEO and Cofounder of ALS added, “With this collaboration, we will enable researchers to benefit from the best in both worlds – market leading single cell isolation technology and best-in-class single cell analysis know-how and reagents. With this combined experience, we will be able to speed up knowledge and understanding of researchers and scientists that will ultimately benefit the patients soon.”

BioSkryb’s ResolveDNA products incorporate proprietary primary template-directed amplification (PTA) technology, which was created to address the inherent challenges of single-cell genomics by producing high-quality gene sequencing data. PTA technology employs controlled reaction parameters to reproducibly recover >95% of the genomes of single cells and low-input samples with high accuracy and uniformity. ResolveDNA products support sequencing library generation produced from limiting samples that have undergone whole genome amplification, resulting in the highest quality genetic analyses available today for many single-cell genomic applications.

BioSkryb Genomics will be launching an Early Access Program (EAP) for researchers to acquire the combined ALS CellCelector and ResolveDNA workflow. For more information, please visit: https://www.bioskryb.com/eap-cellcelector/

About ALS Automated Lab Solutions GmbH

ALS Automated Lab Solutions develops, manufactures and sells high-quality automated solutions for life sciences in a broad range of areas including molecular diagnostics, cancer and stem cell research, cell line development and bioprocessing. The company's core competencies are in automated cell manipulation, cell sorting and isolation, microscopic high-content imaging and analysis as well as liquid handling. The ALS CellCelector™ is the world's leading single cell and colony picking platform and is based on a multi-patented, unique cell and colony isolation technology which provides unmatched flexibility, high-quality results, operational reliability, cost-effectiveness and simple use. ALS Automated Lab Solutions GmbH is headquartered in Jena, Germany. For more information, visit www.als-jena.com.

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a venture-backed developer of genomic amplification technologies. BioSkryb develops single-cell whole genome amplification tools to study genomic heterogeneity and enable the development of new diagnostics for insights into human disease at the cellular level. BioSkryb is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina For more information, visit www.bioskryb.com.