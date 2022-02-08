Boingo to Power Cellular Connectivity at Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, has been selected by Omni PGA Frisco Resort to design, build, and manage a neutral host cellular DAS network for the golf resort, scheduled to open in Spring 2023. The large mixed-use campus will feature Omni’s newest luxury resort, championship golf courses, event space, an expansive retail and entertainment district, and will serve as the home of PGA of America. The Boingo DAS network will bring best-in-class cellular coverage to the property, and enable seamless and secure mobile connectivity for staff, players and guests.

“Guests of Omni PGA Frisco Resort demand a fast and reliable network,” said Brent Lessing, chief information officer for Omni Hotels & Resorts. “We are confident that Boingo is the right partner to not only design and install the commercial cellular DAS, but also provide ongoing support and enhancements to the system to meet the ever-changing cellular landscape.”

Boingo is one of the largest DAS providers in the U.S. and works with world-class properties like Omni Hotels & Resorts to deliver wireless connectivity that is built for the 5G era. Boingo networks are deployed with a neutral host approach, which accommodates LTE and 5G solutions from all Tier One carriers under one managed platform. At Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Boingo networks will cover more than 510 guest rooms and resort amenities including retail, dining and event spaces.

“Omni PGA Frisco Resort will be the new go-to destination for events, golf tournaments and leisure,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Such a state-of-the-art property requires state-of-art connectivity to meet growing mobile demands—from guests using 5G smartphones to staff managing operations on tablets to players relying on wearable technology to track their performance—and Boingo is there to deliver. We’re proud to be selected by Omni to manage their cellular needs, ensuring connectivity is secure and reliable throughout the resort.”

Working in partnership with the city of Frisco, Omni PGA Frisco Resort will welcome the local community to enjoy the facility, granting high school students access to practice areas, hosting district tournaments and providing educational and career opportunities. Major PGA championships, including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2023, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2025 and the PGA Championship in 2027 are scheduled to be played at the new Frisco location.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. We design, build and manage converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

About Omni PGA Frisco

Slated to open in Spring 2023 in partnership with PGA of America and the City of Frisco, Omni PGA Frisco Resort, will become a leading destination for golf providing an unparalleled experience for those who are advanced players, new to the game, and everything in between. The resort will feature 510 luxurious guest rooms, private golf villas, each with dramatic views of two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Beau Welling and Gil Hanse. Additionally, the resort will feature, a lighted 10-hole short course and two-acre putting green, Lounge by Topgolf, PGA Frisco Coaching Center and a practice facility will be anchored by a clubhouse and entertainment district. When open, the resort will play host to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and 26 additional championships scheduled in Frisco through 2034, including two PGA Championships, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. A true culinary, recreation, relaxation, meeting and entertainment destination, Omni PGA Frisco Resort will offer 12 dining outlets, three pools including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool, 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and a destination spa. PGA Frisco is the new home of the PGA Headquarters, which was designed to deliver innovative and differentiated experiences for 28,000 PGA Golf Professionals and golfers of all abilities. An expansive retail and entertainment district will feature dining, shopping and an outdoor stage set to be activated for concerts and other outdoor programming. Omni PGA Frisco is one of over 50 hotels that comprise Omni Hotels & Resorts, a leader of creating genuine, authentic guest experiences in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.