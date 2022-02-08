Sporting KC Announces New Partnership With Shift4

ALLENTOWN, Pa. & KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sporting Kansas City and Shift4 announced today a five-year partnership through the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

Shift4, a global leader in commerce technology, will integrate the company’s unified commerce ecosystem into SeatGeek to optimize ticketing transactions for Sporting Kansas City, a charter member of Major League Soccer.

“We are proud to partner with Shift4 to deliver an enhanced payment experience for fans by leveraging their expertise and utilizing their end-to-end solution for seamless, secure payments,” said Sporting Kansas City Chief Revenue Officer Gregg Allen. “Sporting KC is committed to best-in-class technology and Shift4 provides us a powerful platform to significantly upgrade our digital commerce functionality.”

The multi-faceted partnership will also be highly visible for soccer supporters as Shift4 becomes the presenting partner for Sporting Kansas City player signings with the company featured on the club’s social media graphics and posts, in addition to in-stadium branding at Children’s Mercy Park on Sporting Kansas City matchdays.

“We are proud to partner with Sporting KC and deliver an enhanced commerce experience for their fans,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s Head of Enterprise. “Our payment technology streamlines the transaction process for our partners, resulting in a superior customer experience.”

ABOUT SHIFT4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

ABOUT SPORTING KC

Sporting Kansas City, a charter member of Major League Soccer since 1996 and one of the most successful clubs in the league during the last decade, will kick off the 2022 campaign on Feb. 27 at Atlanta United FC before hosting the club’s highly-anticipated home opener on March 5 against Houston Dynamo FC at Children’s Mercy Park. Led by Manager Peter Vermes, Sporting’s 2022 roster features the MLS All-Star trio of Roger Espinoza, Daniel Salloi and Graham Zusi alongside club captain Johnny Russell, Designated Player Gadi Kinda and former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Tim Melia. Visit sportingkc.com for more information about the club.