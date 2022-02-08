Electreon Joins CharIN to Inform Global Standards for Wireless Charging

BEIT YANAI, Israel & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electreon, the leading provider of wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, announced today that the company has joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) as a core member. The CharIN alliance is a network of over 200 organizations focused on the global standardization of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As a core member, Electreon will contribute technical insights on the requirements for wireless charging technology, as well as participate in relevant working groups for the development of common global standards. This will help actualize interoperability of wireless charging and ease the integration of more Combined Charging System (CCS)-connected EVs with wireless charging solutions in the future.

“We are thrilled to join CharIN and embrace any opportunity for cross-industry collaboration in our shared mission to enhance the future of e-mobility,” said Oren Ezer, CEO of Electreon. “We are committed to knowledge sharing and hope to accelerate progress toward achieving, and exceeding, CharIN’s goals by sharing our expertise. We are at a turning point and, working together, have an unparalleled opportunity to expedite the world’s transition to electric vehicles. As demand for advanced charging infrastructure increases Electreon continues to be at the forefront of safe technological advancements in inductive wireless electric vehicle charging.”

Electreon provides end-to-end charging infrastructure and services to meet the needs and efficiency demands of public, commercial and shared fleet operators and consumers. The company’s proprietary technology quickly and safely charges EVs both dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stationary), eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and enabling fleets to distribute their fleet energy demands and reduce battery capacity needs—making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available today. Electreon works with cities and fleet operators on a charging as a service (CaaS) platform that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation. The company’s patented technology has already obtained ECE R10 certification, and is compliant with SAE International, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) safety standards. The advancement of Electreon’s technology will facilitate CharIN’s vision to promote the adoption of interoperable wireless power transfer requirements and global standards for charging vehicles of all kinds.

Electreon’s wireless charging technology is currently being demonstrated at-scale as part of a variety of public projects across the globe ranging from Germany, Italy, Sweden and Israel. Last week, after an extensive RFP process, the company announced it was awarded a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract for a dynamic wireless charging pilot program in downtown Detroit—a project supported by Ford Motor Co., NextEnergy, DTE, Jacobs Engineering Group and the City of Detroit among many others. Globally, the company has built a diverse ecosystem of more than 60 construction, utility and auto manufacturing partners to support its technology pilots and business development activities. To date, the company’s patented technology has been integrated with a wide range of vehicles, as part of its ongoing collaborations with auto manufacturers including Renault, Stellantis, Iveco, and Volkswagen. In November, Electreon’s wireless charging technology was named one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021.