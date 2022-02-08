Iteris Selected by Kane County Department of Transportation for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Program

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been selected by the Kane County Department of Transportation (Kane County DOT) for a smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in a key geographic market.

Under the terms of the three-year contract, Iteris will provide transportation system operations and management (TSO&M) services that include management and operational oversight at approximately 140 signalized intersections and flashing beacon locations, 1,200 street light locations, as well as the county’s growing centrally controlled advanced traffic management system (ATMS) network.

In addition, Kane County DOT will use Iteris' recently launched congestion management service for intersections and arterials to augment the county’s traffic management operations on an ongoing basis. With its congestion management service, Iteris can typically detect hardware issues with traffic signal controller equipment, vehicular detection and pedestrian buttons within 24 hours. This offer bundles Iteris’ expertise and resources with the signal performance measures (SPM) features of Iteris’ ClearGuide® SaaS-based mobility intelligence solution. With ClearGuide SPM™, Iteris experts can monitor the health and safety of intersections, streamline their analysis through configurable alerts, and identify and prioritize optimizations without visiting the field. The overall goal of Iteris’ offering is to prevent the degradation of signal operations over time and the traditional method of signal timing updates, by maintaining optimized signal coordination and enhancing the county’s traffic system reliability.

The program supports Kane County DOT’s goals to significantly reduce countywide travel time, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety and mobility, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to sustainable environmental and air quality improvements.

“We are beyond pleased with the work Iteris does for us, and look forward to reaping the safety, mobility and sustainability benefits of this important TSO&M initiative,” said Stephen Zulkowski, chief of traffic operations at Kane County DOT. “Iteris’ Chicago-based traffic engineers have grown with our agency as technology has evolved in the traffic operations field. From local control, closed loop master and central ATMS, Iteris' team has experience in all phases of project and task delivery, and has never disappointed, often exceeding expectations.”

“We are proud to support Kane County DOT’s goals of improving safety, mobility and sustainability for road users in the county by embarking on these smart mobility infrastructure management projects,” said Scott Carlson, general manager and vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services, managed services and SaaS solutions in the Midwest, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

Kane County DOT joins other organizations, including the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, Georgia Department of Transportation, City of Lake Forest, CA, Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture and OC 405 Partners Joint Venture, which selected Iteris’ managed services to augment their traffic management and asset management operations to reduce congestion, and improve safety and sustainability.

Iteris’ managed services and SaaS solutions are key components of the ClearMobility™ Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

