Mesmerize Adds Medical Imaging Offices to its Point of Care Network with Partnership Powered by OneScreen.ai

BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesmerize, a prominent out-of-home (OOH) media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce the addition of medical imaging offices to its point of care network via a new partnership powered by OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled market network provider for OOH advertising.

The new partnership extends Mesmerize’s existing footprint in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and clinics into medical imaging offices, reaching an additional 16 million visitors annually and presenting a valuable opportunity for brands and advertisers to reach attentive, health-conscious audiences while in a high-trust environment.

“Mesmerize reaches patients at multiple points along their healthcare journey, and we are excited to offer our clients an additional environment to target patients at the point of care through this new partnership,” said Craig Mait, Mesmerize President and Chief Revenue Officer.

“OneScreen.ai is thrilled to partner with Mesmerize to power high-quality content opportunities for the right audience at the right time,” said Dave Rouse, Head of Strategic Alliances at OneScreen.ai. “This partnership rings true to Onescreen.ai’s mission to help great businesses across a variety of industries, including healthcare, through our marketplace.”

For more information on how to market to health and wellness-minded consumers, download a free copy of The Ultimate Guide for Health and Wellness Brands by OneScreen.ai: https://www.onescreen.ai/resources-ebook-health-and-wellness

About Mesmerize

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit media. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations, and independent and chain pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.mesmerize.com.

About OneScreen.ai

Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai is modernizing the fragmented out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. From billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TV in bars and restaurants, OOH advertising is a $30 billion industry and growing, but 50% of inventory goes unsold. OneScreen.ai’s first streamlined, connected, and AI-powered all-in-one media platform is a centralized space where marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns, connecting brands with their ideal customers. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

All trademarks recognized.