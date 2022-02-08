BNY Mellon’s Pershing Teams Up with Pacific Life to Provide RIAs with Streamlined Access to the Carrier’s Fee-Only Annuities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life today announced a new collaboration with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to make its fee-only annuities available to registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their fee-only advisors while providing a streamlined portfolio-management experience. Products included are Pacific Advisory Variable Annuity, Pacific Odyssey®, Pacific Index Advisory®, and Pacific Harbor—all designed to help RIAs meet a variety of clients’ needs.

“ We’re proud to collaborate with Pershing, one of the industry’s most prominent custodians,” said Jeremy Couch, director of advisory integration services in the Retirement Solutions Division at Pacific Life. “ RIAs can access Pacific Life’s advisory-centric products through Pershing and also get a real-time view of those annuities alongside their clients’ portfolios within a single advisor workstation. Direct account data feeds have eliminated barriers to annuities and give advisors the account information they need at their fingertips, easing time and administrative burdens.”

Pacific Life’s dedicated RIA team, Pacific Life Advisory, is focused on creating competitive, fee-only annuities and helping fee-only advisors incorporate them into their practices. Simplified technology integrations are a priority, and the company continues to team up with new custodians and insurance-licensing firms to make it as easy as possible to include annuities in clients’ portfolios.

For more information about Pacific Life’s collaboration with BNY Mellon’s Pershing or to request a case design, contact an advisory consultant at PacificLifeAdvisory@PacificLife.com.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2021 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2021 FORTUNE 500® list.

2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® is based on the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient®. “World’s Most Ethical Companies” and “Ethisphere” names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

Pacific Life is a product provider. It is not a fiduciary and therefore does not give advice or make recommendations regarding insurance or investment products.

You should carefully consider a variable annuity’s risks, charges, limitations, and expenses, as well as the risks, charges, expenses, and investment goals of the underlying investment options. This and other information about Pacific Life variable annuities are provided in the product and underlying fund prospectuses. These prospectuses are available from your financial professional or at www.PacificLife.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Insurance products are issued by Pacific Life Insurance Company in all states except New York and in New York by Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Product availability and features may vary by state. Each insurance company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues. Annuity products are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and are not guaranteed by any bank.

Variable insurance products are distributed by Pacific Select Distributors, LLC (member FINRA & SIPC), a subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company (Newport Beach, CA), and an affiliate of Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Variable and fixed annuity products are available through licensed third parties.

MUC2377RIA-0222E