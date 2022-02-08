IDC MarketScape Names Accenture a Leader in Incident Readiness Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape analysis of worldwide incident readiness providers.

The report — “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Incident Readiness Services 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US46741420, November 2021) — analyzes 14 service providers in worldwide incident readiness services, reviewing both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs.

Among Accenture’s notable strengths the report cites are:

Accenture differentiates itself with investments that added human capital and intellectual property (IP). Acquisitions of FusionX, Maglan, iDefense, Deja vu Security, Revolutionary Security, Context IS, and Symantec CSS exemplify how Accenture Security has acquired capabilities, brands, solutions, and experienced practitioners.

The company's experience in complex and business-critical investigations and exposure to intelligence and threats across critical infrastructure inform readiness services. Technical expertise and in-depth knowledge help clients understand the adversary and assess their capability to prepare and respond to cyberincidents.

One customer noted the longevity of the Accenture team that interacts with the customer and described the relationship as more partner than a vendor.

The report shares examples of Accenture’s investment in incident readiness, including Accenture Labs’ development of the CyTwin cyber digital twin platform, which gathers information from a client network to build a virtual ‘twin’ of the environment and then helps predict possible paths that an attacker might take through the network. According to the report, “CyTwin enables clients to see what an attacker might do and consider the weighted probabilities of different paths to determine where to most effectively apply security investments.”

Robert Boyce, who leads Accenture’s Incident Response and Transformation Services globally, said, “We’re thrilled and proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape for the strength in our worldwide incident readiness strategy for our clients. From simulations of cyberattacks to incident response planning, we are always evaluating and working with our clients so when — not if — a cyberattack occurs, they have the confidence to address the situation and get back to operations quickly. The IDC MarketScape report analysis proves that our deep understanding of our clients’ industry and our IR playbook help us address client needs and improve their security posture.”

Christina Richmond, vice president of IDC’s security services research practice, said, “When it comes to combating cyber threats, businesses need to think about not only their investments in prevention but also their proactive approach, so they are ready to respond when attacks occur. Incident readiness service providers like Accenture have experience in investigations and deep knowledge in threat intelligence and they continue to innovate their approach to education and exercises that strengthen their clients’ cyber resiliency.”

In addition to being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape, Accenture was recently positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Global Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q4 2021 and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46235320, September 2020).

More information about Accenture’s Incident Response Services and its position in the IDC MarketScape report can be found here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions and managed security operations. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit us at accenture.com/security.