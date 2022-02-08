Lafarge Canada Brings Wind Power to Exshaw Plant

EXSHAW, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada Inc. (Lafarge) today announced it has entered into a Purchase Power Agreement (PPA) with Calgary-based electricity company, TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta").

Committed to responsible energy management and the increased use of renewable sources in place of traditional fossil fuels, Lafarge will maximize this PPA to supply 100 GWh/year of wind power (electricity only) to the Exshaw cement plant.

"We are proud to have partnered with TransAlta to deliver wind energy to the Exshaw cement plant. Cement manufacturing is an energy-intensive process, and we are considering all levers available to supply our operations with power from renewable sources of energy,” says Brad Kohl, President and CEO of Lafarge Western Canada.

“The PPA will cover 25% of Exshaw’s energy demands, depending on actual production volumes in 2022 and 2023. This agreement, first of its kind for Lafarge in Alberta, is an important step to utilizing higher amounts of renewable electricity at our facilities,” adds Cailee Ellis, Head of Sustainability and Environment of Lafarge Western Canada.

“TransAlta is pleased to provide competitive retail electricity solutions to our customers, like Lafarge, that can include power from our existing renewable assets in Alberta,” said Blain van Melle, Executive Vice President, Alberta Business at TransAlta.

Lafarge is in the final planning stages of their low carbon fuel project at Exshaw, which will support a lower specific net CO2 per tonne of cement produced. The PPA with TransAlta provides electricity for this project.

Demand for cement and concrete continues to expand across Canada, and the organization is committed to meeting that need as sustainably as possible, says Kohl. “We can support renewable electricity development and low carbon fuel projects, with innovative cement mixes to maximize our emissions reductions,” he says. “It’s essential for us to meet the needs of our communities while building sustainably for future generations.”

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada’s largest provider of sustainable construction materials and a member of the global group, Holcim. With 6,000 employees and 350 sites across Canada, our mission is to provide construction solutions that build better cities and communities. The cities where Canadians live, work and raise their families along with the community’s infrastructure benefit from the solutions provided by Lafarge consisting of aggregates, asphalt and paving, cement, precast concrete, ready-mix concrete, and road construction. Learn more at www.lafarge.ca

About TransAlta

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy-efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com.