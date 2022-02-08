REPAY Empowers Frictionless Payments for C&R Software

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with C&R Software a leading provider of collections and recovery solutions to multiple industries, to power frictionless payments for credit issuers, collection agencies, government organizations, and other businesses working in debt collection.

REPAY’s partnership with C&R Software is through BillingTree, a REPAY company and leading provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, Credit Union, Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) and Energy industries, and will provide C&R Software with an omni-channel payment platform to help organizations accept payments more efficiently.

BillingTree’s technology-enabled suite of products and services, including a variety of payment channels and reporting capabilities, helps organizations get paid faster and more efficiently.

“Working with C&R Software has been an absolute pleasure, as the team shares REPAY’s goal of creating better experiences in the collections and recovery process,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “As companies that prioritize technology and customer service, we’re looking forward to a long-lasting and effective partnership.”

“Our solutions make debt management simple and effective, and BillingTree takes this a step further with their omni-channel payment solution. BillingTree improves and automates the reconciliation of payments and like C&R Software, improves the customer experience while having everything in one convenient place," says Ed Wallen, C&R Software CEO.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About BillingTree

BillingTree, a REPAY company, is a leading provider of integrated payments solutions to customers in the Healthcare, Credit Union, ARM and Energy verticals. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.

About C&R Software

C&R Software offers financial services, DCAs, debt purchasers, telcos, utilities and others a software platform which can be easily configured to create better outcomes for customers struggling with financial obligations. This is done while treating customers with dignity and respect and provides a return on investment that’s unmatched in the industry. With clients in more than 60 countries, working with more than 650 different types of financial commitments, we simplify the complex, creating experiences consumers like and respond to. Available in the AWS powered C&R Cloud, the Debt Manager platform offers great configurability and fast time-to-value.