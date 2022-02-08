Atlan Brings Third-Generation Data Cataloging, Governance, and Collaboration to AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlan, a collaborative workspace for modern data teams, has worked with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help diverse data teams work together better. Its relationship with AWS and recognition as an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) lets companies bring Atlan into their modern data stack with seamless procurement and deployment.

“We are proud to work with AWS as we reimagine the human experience with data,” said Prukalpa Sankar, Co-Founder at Atlan. “As leading data teams everywhere embrace AWS, we'll be there to help them cut the chaos and collaborate across their increasingly diverse data tools and teams."

As part of this relationship, Atlan is now available in AWS Marketplace — a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS — and has been recognized as an Advanced Technology Partner in the APN. This title recognizes companies that have completed the qualification process through AWS’s technical certification and validation with customers based on a wide range of references. Atlan is a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

"We are excited to announce our relationship with Atlan,” said Subhasis Bhattacharya, Global Technical Lead – Data and Analytics at AWS. “With Atlan on AWS Marketplace, our customers can deploy intuitive and collaborative data governance functionalities within hours."

This relationship makes it easy and affordable for customers to quickly leverage Atlan's enterprise-class features, pay-as-you-go pricing, and suite of open integrations.

"One of our core beliefs is that it should be fast and effortless to start using Atlan,” said Brendan Siebecker, Director of Alliances at Atlan. “Collaborating with AWS makes it that much easier for customers to adopt Atlan as their data collaboration platform."

Atlan is a collaboration and orchestration layer — the glue that unifies modern tools, data, and teams in one place. Atlan extends its pioneering data cataloguing, lineage, governance, and security layers across the entire modern data stack.

Today, customers like Scripps Health, Plaid, and Postman use Atlan and AWS to democratize their data and move towards true self-service. One customer automated the work of 48 full-time employees and cut 30% of their time spent on project onboarding and data discovery.

"After trying to build our own solution twice, we started to look for a pre-existing product that we could adopt,” said Prudhvi Vasa, Analytics Leader at Postman. “That’s when we found Atlan. Atlan has become a valuable resource for the data team to get context about data. At a data-driven company like Postman, it had become hard to discover and curate increasing amounts of data until we discovered Atlan."

About Atlan

Atlan is the home for modern data teams, like GitHub for engineering or Figma for design. Built by a data team for data teams, Atlan is backed by top investors and leaders in the modern data stack (including Insight Partners and founders & CEOs from Stitch, Looker, and Snowflake) and is pioneering the Active Metadata category in the modern data stack. It was recognized by Gartner seven times in 2021, including as a Cool Vendor in DataOps and in the Inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management.