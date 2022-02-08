Tempus Announces the Acquisition of Highline Sciences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced the acquisition of Highline Sciences, a ​​specialized, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) focused on oncology.

Highline Sciences manages and executes on early and late-stage clinical trials, applying a customized approach to each study. Highline’s capabilities and expertise will help support and grow new and established business lines within Tempus, allowing the company to vertically integrate more clinical trial services when appropriate to complement its existing CRO partnerships.

“We are committed to improving the current clinical trial model and are always seeking new ways to advance how studies are designed and executed so that we can bring clinical trials to the patients that need them most,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “Highline’s approach to putting patients first aligns with our own, and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

“We are thrilled to join a mission-driven organization that is aligned with our values and our focus on making a positive difference in the lives of patients,” said Collin Williams, Founder and CEO of Highline Sciences. “Joining forces with Tempus creates a unique offering for customers and new, innovative approaches to improving clinical research services and accelerating the development of promising therapies.”

About Tempus

