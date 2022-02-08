Vultr Unveils Cloud Partner Program With More Than 500 VARs, Resellers, and MSPs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure, today announced general availability of its partner program. Soft-launched in 2021, Vultr has already attracted more than 500 managed service providers (MSPs), resellers, and technology innovators who are frustrated by the limited margins, high prices, and restrictive programs of the Big Tech cloud providers.

Vultr is a fast-growing independent cloud provider, offering cloud compute, cloud storage, and bare metal, through a simple web-based control panel or through a powerful API. Launched in 2014, Vultr has served more than 1.3 million global customers, providing cloud infrastructure services in 22 cloud data centers around the world – more than any other independent cloud provider – and has surpassed $125m in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Vultr serves developers and businesses of all sizes. Vultr provides the cloud infrastructure behind major studio video games, large-scale web hosting providers, popular enterprise SaaS applications, next-generation video streaming applications, and much more.

With the new Vultr Partner Program partners can earn industry-best margins on cloud compute and cloud storage, while building profitable value-added services and managed services on top of Vultr’s platform. Vultr partners receive: high margins, channel-friendly packaging (including annual SKUs), up to 50% lower prices than the Big Tech clouds, and enterprise features (such as VPC and direct connect).

“As the Big Tech Clouds have gotten bigger and more powerful, partners have been left with shrinking margins on cloud compute and cloud storage, increasingly complex program rules, and less personalized attention,” said Shane Zide, VP of Global Sales & Channel at Vultr. “Vultr’s new partner program is a fresh alternative, enabling partners to make more money on the cloud compute and cloud storage offerings their customers use every day.”

“Vultr offers an advanced, reliable cloud platform that can handle the complex cloud use cases that our partners need to solve today,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We see Vultr as a key component of our emerging cloud strategy and we believe that they will effectively partner with other brands in adjacent markets.”

“Vultr has an unbeatable combination of high-performance, low-cost compute with an extensive geographic footprint,” said Aaqib Gadit, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudways. “As a growing cloud application hosting platform, we need partners that can grow with us and Vultr has proven to be a great partner.”

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant's flagship product, Vultr, is a leading independent cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.3 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing and bare metal solutions. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.