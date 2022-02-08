Crypto.com Partners With Industry-Leading Blockchain Validator and Merchant Acquirer Worldpay From FIS to Support Global Expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has partnered with Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, to be a global validator and operator for the Crypto.org Chain. The Crypto.org Chain is a public blockchain which enables transactions worldwide between people and businesses. As part of the partnership, Worldpay will also provide global merchant acquiring services to support Crypto.com’s continued growth and global expansion.

Crypto.com is a global crypto platform which serves over 10 million customers. Through the Crypto.com App, the Crypto.com Visa Card and the Crypto.com Exchange, consumers can purchase and spend in over 250 cryptocurrencies.

With the market for cryptocurrencies growing rapidly, Crypto.com wanted to partner with a proven validator for the Crypto.org Chain and a payments provider with extensive experience working with crypto exchanges, to support its continued growth. Crypto.com will leverage Worldpay from FIS merchant services to process card-based purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies.

“ Worldpay has provided innovative solutions and services to the crypto industry for the past eight years and we’re delighted to have been selected by Crypto.com to help them take cryptocurrencies to a wider global market,” said Nabil Manji, Head of Crypto and Emerging Business, Worldpay from FIS. “ Interest in cryptocurrencies has never been greater, and it is now more important than ever to make these new technologies more accessible to more people."

“ By becoming a validator of our Crypto.org Chain and providing its best-in-class global merchant acquiring services, Worldpay will greatly contribute to our vision of making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “ We look forward to collaborating with Worldpay to advance the growth of cryptocurrency and digital assets.”

FIS processes over $2 trillion in transactions annually across over 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies. The company is an experienced Card-to-Crypto processor, which provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges, and has recently announced a number of cryptocurrency-focused initiatives in its mission to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).