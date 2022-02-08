Teledyne FLIR Defense Awarded $43.9 Million Contract to Service U.S. Navy and Coast Guard Sensor Systems

Teledyne FLIR Defense was awarded a $43.9 million IDIQ contract to service and support land- and sea-based imaging systems used by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, including the BRITE® Star II, pictured here. The systems are fully hardened for military fixed-wing and helicopter operations and include an MWIR thermal imager, low-light cameras, and multiple laser payload options. (Photo: Business Wire)

WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center has awarded the company an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $43.9 million to service electro-optical sensor systems used for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR). The contract will provide replacement parts and technical support for several land- and sea-based systems used by the United States Navy and Coast Guard, including the BRITE® Star II, the Sea Star SAFIRE® III, and the Star SAFIRE® 380-HD.

In addition to the IDIQ award, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) also recently awarded Teledyne FLIR two contracts with a combined value of $16.2 million to procure BRITE Star II multi-sensory imaging systems. Those systems will support the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps H-1 program.

“Our commitment to product service and support ensures customers derive the highest level of performance over the lifespan of every system we offer,” said JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. “We’re proud to provide the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps with world-class surveillance technology and help them maintain these sensors to detect any threat, anywhere, on land, maritime and airborne platforms.”

The Star SAFIRE and BRITE Star family of systems are manufactured in Wilsonville, Oregon and offer users superior image stabilization, ultra-long range performance, and internal navigation for precise targeting. The systems are fully hardened for military fixed-wing and helicopter operations and include an MWIR thermal imager, low-light cameras, and multiple laser payload options.

Teledyne FLIR Defense will produce the systems, required maintenance parts, and perform services at its facility in Wilsonville. To learn more, visit www.flir.com/products/star-safire-380-hd/

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.