Amentum Awarded $147M Air Force Maintenance and Sustainment Services Contract

The U.S. Air Force has awarded DynCorp International LLC, an Amentum subsidiary, a $147 million contract to provide maintenance and sustainment services in support of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Global Prepositioned Materiel Services program. The contract consists of a base year and eight option years.

“We look forward to partnering again with our Air Force customer to provide maintenance services on various prepositioned assets in eight European countries,” said Joe Kelly, Senior Vice President of the Maintenance and Sustainment Sector in Amentum’s Mission Readiness Strategic Business Unit. "As the premier provider of maintenance services on prepositioned assets for the Department of Defense, we are proud to bring our unparalleled experience in supporting mission critical equipment for our military customers at sites worldwide."

Amentum will provide a wide range of services, such as storage, maintenance, outload, reconstitution, exercise, and contingency logistics under this program to support the U.S. Air Force’s prepositioning theater requirements. This includes equipment such as Deployable Air Base Systems, Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) sets, Emergency Medical Support Systems and Rapid Airfield Damage Repairs assets.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 37,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.