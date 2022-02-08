Global Rewards Partners with The Bancorp to Advance the Offerings of its Corporate Spend Platform

LAKEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Rewards, a leading financial technology company serving businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce a newly-formed partnership with The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and its subsidiary The Bancorp Bank. This collaboration allows Global Rewards to continue its mission to simplify corporate disbursement and employee spend and comes at a time when businesses are striving for more automation and better controls over their spending practices. By working with The Bancorp, clients of Global Rewards will have real time visibility into their spending activity, thereby strengthening the overall financial wellness of their business.

“ Global Rewards has proven itself adept at providing compelling solutions for the business needs of its customers,” said Matt Carberry, Managing Director, Head of Partner Strategy, The Bancorp. “ We are excited to support the growth of this organization as it continues its work of providing advantaged corporate payments.”

The Bancorp provides tailored solutions through its Fintech Solutions division and has become a top issuer of prepaid cards meeting a wide range of business needs. The company accounts for over $300 billion combined annual payments processing volume and over 150 million active cardholder accounts in U.S. distribution.

“ At Global Rewards, we are committed to building an innovative platform that works towards solving industry specific needs. Ensuring that our banking partner can support the level of growth we continue to see, is key to our success. We look forward to our partnership with The Bancorp as we continue to innovate and build out the future of corporate spend,” said Isaac Itzkowitz, Founder and CEO of Global Rewards.

About Global Rewards

Global Rewards LLC, headquartered in NJ provides payment and technology services to businesses of all sizes to meet their unique payment methods, and spend patterns. Our solution encompasses all levels of a corporate entities’ spending, from their Corporate and T&E cards, to their AP spend solutions, bundling them all into an efficient and automated platform. With businesses continuously vying for better spend controls, our platform offers our clients real time visibility into managing and controlling their spend, ultimately benefiting their bottom line. For more information about Global Rewards, please visit https://globalrewardsusa.com

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

