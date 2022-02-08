CoreStack Partners with Virtusa for Multi-Cloud Governance

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today unveiled a new partnership with Virtusa Corporation. The companies will work together to drive Virtusa’s vGovern cloud governance solution with CoreStack's NextGen FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions in multi-cloud environments.

CoreStack helps enterprises unleash the power of the cloud on their terms with its NextGen cloud governance fabric. Its proactive and preemptive cloud governance solution provides a 360-degree broad and deep visibility across financial operations (FinOps), security operations (SecOps) and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass.

This combination will provide digital transformative value to enterprises through optimized and managed cloud spend, assured security and compliance, and streamlined and automated operations. Virtusa’s vGovern is now uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end managed cloud services that include cloud operations design, tried-and-tested target operating models, and best-of-breed security and cost optimization tools.

Overall, the AI-powered, multi-cloud governance solution provides customers with transformational outcomes such as a 50 percent increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 40 percent decrease in cloud costs, and a 100 percent compliance with security standards.

“With cloud adoption growing exponentially, the major challenge businesses face is the lack of clarity on how to manage their cloud operations,” said Raymond Hennings, EVP at Virtusa. “Traditional on-prem IT governance practices can’t cope with the cloud complexity, making multi-cloud governance even more challenging. Some key concerns are lack of visibility into resource utilization, security threats, data vulnerability, and failure to understand cost drivers, insights, and anomalies. Partnering with CoreStack allows vGovern to simplify IT operations while providing deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance, and automatic remediation.”

"As companies increasingly adopt cloud on their path of digital transformation, CoreStack’s solutions drives business growth by increasing cloud operational efficiencies, reducing cloud costs and assuring compliance with industry standards," said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO at CoreStack. "We are excited to partner with Virtusa for and helping their customers achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. Our AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution will go a long way in helping Virtusa’s customers get the full value of their cloud investments."

About CoreStack

CoreStack, an AI-powered next generation multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps, such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well-Architected Framework. To-date, CoreStack has helped enterprises govern over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually. The company is backed by the world's leading global venture investors and strategic advisors including the ex-CIO of Microsoft and ex-CEO of Wipro. For more information, visit www.corestack.io

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

For more information, visit www.virtusa.com