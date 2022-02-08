Alaska-based Mt. McKinley Bank Pursues Core Transformation Via CSI’s NuPoint® Core Platform

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Fairbanks, Alaska-based Mt. McKinley Bank ($644 million in assets) selected its NuPoint® core platform to improve agility when launching new products and provide customers with enhanced service.

Mt. McKinley Bank, with five branches throughout Alaska, focuses on delivering the same products as do larger financial institutions, but with more affordable prices. After experiencing a lack of integration between products and lengthy times to market, the bank began searching for a new core provider. The conversion to NuPoint will enable Mt. McKinley to quickly launch integrated banking solutions, increasing functionality for employees and customers alike. Additionally, bank executives cited CSI’s commitment to customer service as a key factor in their decision.

“Our customers rely on us to deliver banking services that offer them the flexibility to bank in person or digitally,” said Patty Mongold, Mt. McKinley Bank’s president and CEO. “When evaluating core providers, CSI outshined the competition because we knew we would receive greater value and leading-edge technologies with this partnership. We believe CSI is best aligned with our values and will be a true partner as we continue offering our customers the excellent service they have come to expect from us.”

In addition to a robust core platform, Mt. McKinley Bank is partnering with CSI to provide customers with more flexibility in online and mobile banking, giving them 24/7 access to digital banking services. CSI’s suite of digital banking solutions is fully integrated with its core processing platform and enables customers to digitally connect with their bank in a variety of ways.

“At CSI, we remain dedicated to providing our community banks with industry-leading technology and unparalleled customer service to better support their goals,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, group president, CSI Enterprise Banking. “We are pleased to partner with Mt. McKinley Bank and provide them innovative and integrated core banking solutions, empowering them to achieve their goal of delivering value to customers in every interaction.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

For more information about Mt. McKinley Bank, visit https://www.mtmckinleybank.com.