Northlight Capital Partners Originates $52MM Loan for Colorado Residential Development Land

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northlight Capital Partners, a leading middle-market real estate credit fund manager, has originated a $52 million loan to fund the acquisition and horizontal development of 610 acres of residential development land in Aurora, CO. The loan is provided to a leading residential land development company located in Denver, CO. Located just east of Interstate 470 in Aurora, CO, the development property is a 610-acre site zoned for approximately 2,200 lots. The developer anticipates developing a broad mix of single family and single family attached lots for sale to national and regional homebuilders.

“Aurora is a fast-growing section of the greater Denver metropolitan area that benefits from a solid and growing industrial base, outstanding arterial access and a local government that is committed to continued growth and development,” said Chris DeStefano, Chief Investment Officer of Northlight Capital Partners. “We are excited at the opportunity to partner with the best-in-class residential land developers in the Denver market.”

About Northlight Capital Partners, LLC

Northlight Capital Partners, LLC (“NCP”) is a leading middle-market real estate credit fund manager headquartered in Westport, CT. The company manages capital on behalf of various institutional and family office clients. Since 2011, NCP has managed and advised on investment vehicles totaling more than $500 million of capital, acquiring sub and non-performing loans and originating special situation debt and preferred equity. For more information, please visit https://nlightcp.com.