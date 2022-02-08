U.S. Navy Selects NCI for $13.4M NAVAIR Fiber Optic Network Modernization Prime Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCI Information Systems, Inc., a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies, announced today it has received a five-year $13.4 million prime contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division. Under the Installation Fiber Optic Networking Support Services contract, NCI, with its partner IntelliBridge, will enable faster, more secure network connections for the Navy by delivering state-of-the-art engineering and implementation fiber optic networking support services.

“The operational readiness and survivability of today’s warfighters are more closely tied to the speed and security of network technology than at any time in our nation’s history,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “We are honored to partner with IntelliBridge on this program to support the Navy with better, faster and more secure connectivity to support fleet modernization and mission readiness at sea.”

Alan B. Thomas, chief operating officer at IntelliBridge, agreed, noting that IntelliBridge was proud to continue its long-term support of the Navy, as well as the NAVAIR community in China Lake, Calif. “Combining our deep understanding and experience of our Navy customer with NCI’s network support services expertise will help enable our naval warfighters to safeguard their operations and respond to potential threats more effectively,” Thomas said.

Under the contract, NCI and IntelliBridge will transform system interoperability and integration for networks supporting NAWCWD and NAVAIR, enabling seamless and secure computer connectivity. The two organizations will provide E&I fiber optic networking support services such as state-of-the-art network designs, fiber builds, infrastructure mapping and networking solutions.

About NCI

For more than 30 years, NCI Information Systems has been a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services to U.S. government agencies. With its Empower platform™, NCI is at the forefront of implementing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to solve the government’s most complex mission challenges. Headquartered in Reston, Va., NCI is accelerating public sector AI adoption to create a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com.

About IntelliBridge

IntelliBridge is a premier partner to homeland security, federal law enforcement, defense and civilian agency customers who helps solve complex technology, intelligence, and mission support challenges. Headquartered in McLean, Va., with locations and staff nationwide, IntelliBridge makes its customers successful by delivering best-in-class solutions through a combination of deep domain expertise, advanced technology, and passion for the mission. IntelliBridge is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital. To learn more or join the team, visit www.intellibridge.us.