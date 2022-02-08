Wipro Joins Intel Foundry Services’ Accelerator Alliance to Speed up the Chip Design Cycle

NEW YORK & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has joined Intel Foundry Services Accelerator – Design Services Alliance to support complex System on Chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designs, and power up products ranging from smartphones to sports cars.

“We are thrilled to join IFS Accelerator – Design Services Alliance at this critical time in the global economy where chip shortages are taking a real toll on business growth,” said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Engineering and R&D at Wipro Limited. “Wipro has the scale, talent, and the global presence required to accelerate chip design and develop dynamic solutions for the largest companies in every sector—from 5G and cloud to automotive and everything in between. This alliance with IFS will combine our strengths in end-to-end chip design with Intel’s cutting-edge process and packaging technology to achieve faster time to market.”

“We are pleased to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions,” said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM, Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. “We are delighted to have Wipro join the alliance as a charter design services partner. Wipro is a global company with a long history of delivering value across a range of industries, and we are excited to partner with them for the benefit of our mutual global customers.”

As the world’s leading chip design services company, Wipro has been providing semiconductor engineering services to the world’s leading companies for over 30 years. In fact, Wipro currently works with 80 percent of the world’s top semiconductors, as well as three-quarters of the top hyper-scalers, delivering an end-to-end product and full-spectrum capability—everything from integrated circuit design and product specification to pre- and post-silicon validation and life cycle management—to clients.

With more than 250 ASIC/SOC designs on multiple submicron process technologies and 75 systems developed in the last three years alone, Wipro's silicon engineering services pave the way when it comes to chip innovation.

