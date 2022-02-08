Deloitte and Sprinklr Enter Business Agreement in Korea for Digital Customer Experience Innovation

Deloitte Anjin CEO, Hong Jong-sung (left), and Sprinklr Country Director, South Korea, Mike Hur attend the signing ceremony celebrating the new partnership between Deloitte and Sprinklr in South Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deloitte Korea Group, including Deloitte Anjin Accounting Corp., has announced a partnership between Deloitte and Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, at a ceremony in One IFC building, Seoul. The signing ceremony was attended by Deloitte Anjin CEO, Hong Jong-sung, and Sprinklr Country Director, South Korea, Mike Hur.

Deloitte and Sprinklr expand their partnership into the Asia-Pacific region, building on many other successful relationships between the entities globally.

The goal of the partnership is for Deloitte Korea Group to utilize Sprinklr's integrated Unified-CXM technology to establish a super-personalization strategy, better serve customer marketing needs and provide end-to-end service in facilitating a digital customer experience journey based on Sprinklr’s powerful AI platform for real-time insights.

Hong Jong-sung said, “In the era of New Normal after COVID-19, it is more important that we stay more connected to customers throughout all contact points. Through this partnership with Sprinklr, we will be able to strengthen our capabilities and accelerate the transformation of the digital customer journey.”

“Our expanded partnership with Deloitte is a testament to the impact Sprinklr is making globally,” said Mike Hur. “The alignment between our organizations will help both Sprinklr and Deloitte better serve our customers in the region, and we are committed to continuing to work together to uplevel the consumer experience.”

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

Deloitte Anjin Accounting Corp.

Deloitte Anjin Accounting Corp. is a Korean member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), the world's largest accounting consulting group, and provides the best services that meet customer needs based on know-how and DB through mutual organic cooperation with DTTL. In addition, about 2,300 experts provide comprehensive and diverse services such as accounting audit, tax service, consulting, and financial advice in connection with Deloitte Consulting, an affiliated company.