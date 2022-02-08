Canvas Medical Announces Partnerships With Four Leading Digital Health Companies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canvas Medical, the electronic medical record (EMR) and healthcare payments platform for digital health developers, today announced a diverse set of new customers. Digital health companies Patina, UpLift, Circulo and Vivante will use their Canvas EMR and payments infrastructure to accelerate transformative change in healthcare delivery.

“Partnering with Canvas Medical will significantly accelerate our speed-to-market and ability to scale mental health services to individuals in need,” said Kyle Talcott, CEO and co-founder of Uplift. “We needed a core platform with the financial capabilities to handle the complexity of insurance billing and payments, clinical capabilities to support patient care, and technical design that was extensible and flexible enough to adapt with us as we grow. Knowing how complex and resource-intensive it would be to build all of this ourselves, Canvas Medical was the perfect partner to deliver on these needs and allow us to focus on our mission to break down the barriers to affordable, high quality mental healthcare.”

Canvas Medical’s new partners are at the forefront of disrupting the healthcare industry — leveraging Canvas Medical’s technology to remove barriers to quality care for patients while unleashing the performance and satisfaction of providers. As the system of record for these digital health companies, Canvas Medical provides unmatched developer tooling to build a wide range of custom capabilities and differentiated patient experiences.

Patina, a technology-enabled company reinventing primary care for adults 65+, is using Canvas Medical to improve the healthcare and aging experience by programmatically building modern clinical workflows, connecting their patient app to the EMR and leveraging EMR data across the care continuum.

Circulo is using Canvas Medical to facilitate optimal health for its members through a broad range of personalized, proactive services in physical and behavioral health.

UpLift, a technology-driven mental health company, is leveraging Canvas Medical to enhance team collaboration, automate custom clinical workflows based on in-app patient questionnaires, and support virtual visits.

Vivante, a digital health company revolutionizing digestive health and wellness, is using Canvas Medical to surface real-time data and insights through API integration, support multidisciplinary care team coordination and communication and support their unified patient experience.

“With the Canvas platform, digital health teams can focus on building out their care model and differentiated patient experience rather than diverting capital, time and talent to in-house development of an EMR or practice management system,” said Andrew Hines, founder and CEO of Canvas Medical. “We are inspired by the work our customers are doing to improve the patient experience and clinical quality across direct-to-consumer virtual care, at-risk complex care, and everything in between.”

About Canvas Medical

Canvas Medical is a technology company that provides all of the core software components digital health companies need to launch and scale quickly. Leading care delivery organizations rely on Canvas Medical as their developer platform and system of record, with a complete set of extensible applications across clinical, financial, and operational workflows. For more information about Canvas Medical and to start building on your own Canvas instance for free, visit canvasmedical.com.