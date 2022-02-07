The NFL Player Care Foundation Assists NFL Players in Scoring New Careers, Teaming Up With Atrium Works

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF), a non-profit independent organization dedicated to helping retired players improve their quality of life, will be hosting its 4th Annual Super Bowl Career Fair on Friday, February 11 in Los Angeles. The event provides NFL Legends with the opportunity to meet with recruiters and explore how player skills learned on the field, translate into a business setting. More than 50 recruiters from organizations around the country will be in attendance, looking to match these former players with rewarding positions to capitalize on the experience and skills obtained from playing football at the highest level.

With more than 1,200 NFL Legends and 80+ employers on the NFL PCF Career Portal, Atrium Works, a woman-owned staffing and workforce solutions firm, in partnership with the NFL PCF, has been assisting players as they navigate a new career and translate their experience into business resumes. To date, Atrium has reviewed resumes from nearly 400 former players.

“The Super Bowl Career Fair is the event that showcases all our NFL PCF Career Program has to offer,” said Jason Cantor, Program Manager at the NFL Player Care Foundation. “The incredible list of employers is a testament to how much more our NFL Legends have to offer outside of playing football. We are looking forward to what is shaping up to be an incredible event.”

Joanna Chavers, Director of People and Engagement at Atrium said, “It has been extremely fulfilling to work with the former players as they embark on this new chapter in their lives. The skills they have attained while playing professional football are extremely valuable and will help them stand out amongst their competition during the interview process. Empowering them to showcase these skills during their interviews, coupled with ensuring they have a fantastic resume to share with employers has proven to be very valuable support in their journey.”

About NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF)

The NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF) is an independent organization dedicated to helping retired players improve their quality of life. PCF addresses all aspects of life by providing programs and assistance with medical, emotional, financial, social and community issues. The National Football League recognizes the enormous contributions former players have had in the development and success of America’s favorite sport -- NFL football. To acknowledge and express appreciation for their contributions, the NFL Owners, in partnership with the NFL Players Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Alumni Association, created the NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF) in September 2007.

About Atrium

Founded in 1995, Atrium is a WBENC-certified leader with a legacy of helping employer brands source unparalleled talent and technology-driven workforce solutions that put people first. The woman-owned and led organization is a Managed Service Provider, offering EOR Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor Compliance Technology, Direct Sourcing and Intern Programs through virtual and traditional means. Atrium integrates its solutions with HR technology, such as digital recruitment and onboarding, freelancer management tools, applicant tracking and vendor management systems. Please visit AtriumWorks.com to learn more about the services and technology available to help manage your contingent workforce operations and programs.