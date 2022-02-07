MONAT Gratitude Opens Second Round of Grant Applications to Nonprofits Around the World

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONAT Gratitude today announced that it is accepting applications for the second cycle of its transformational grants program. Eligible nonprofits in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia can apply for grants ranging from $5,000-$20,000 to support new and existing initiatives in youth arts and culture, youth sports and recreation, and youth entrepreneurship around the world. These grants are part of MONAT Gratitude’s $1 million pledge to close education achievement gaps in underserved communities around the world.

“We recognize that children all over the world are experiencing achievement gaps in different areas of their education, and we are committed to partnering with local organizations to support their community-focused programs,” said Lu Urdaneta, Founder and CEO of MONAT Gratitude. “We received an incredible number of applications during our first cycle, and are excited to invite even more organizations to apply now.”

The grants will support new and existing K-12 programs that provide arts, music, sports, or entrepreneurship opportunities to help students grow into knowledgeable, well-rounded adults. This program was inspired by the MONAT Gratitude’s mission to provide a better quality of life for children and families, while advancing opportunities that foster academic achievement for youth across the globe.

Last month, MONAT Gratitude awarded a grand total of more than $220,000 to 19 deserving nonprofits in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia, based on the various organizations’ dedicated philanthropic initiatives and their commitment to improving local communities from within.

To be eligible for grant support, U.S.-based nonprofit organizations must currently be recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity or equivalent. The grant program is also open to international nonprofits in select countries in which MONAT Global operates. Eligible organizations can learn more and apply for a grant by visiting the MONAT Gratitude grant page at monatgratitudegoal.com.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2014 in South Florida. MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation’s global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, and Australia.