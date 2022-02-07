Ikonisys Announces the Successfull Installation of the Ikoniscope20 at TomaLab, One of the Largest Genetic Laboratories in Italy

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 / Mnémonique: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announced the successful sale and installation of the Ikoniscope20 at Toma Advanced Biomedical Assays Spa (Busto Arsizio, VA, Italy) and the continuation of the productive collaboration between the laboratory and the company. Since the installation, TomaLab has been successfully validating the Ikoniscope20 for routine FISH testing in oncology, using several applications that span from lung cancer (oncoFISH ALK) to bladder cancer (oncoFISH bladder).

The partnership is a concrete milestone for the marketing strategy and demonstrates the ability of the sales organization to achieve the objective of rapid growth of Ikoniscope20 installations: TomaLab will act as a reference laboratory for Ikonisys, allowing interested stakeholders and prospects to review the instrument and its capabilities.

The laboratory will continue to collaborate in the development of novel applications for tests that are becoming or will become of particular interest in the field of cancer diagnostics, with a particular regard to the capabilities of the instrument to perform both FISH-based and antibody-based tests. This is a factual step in the strategy mentioned at IPO to develop new applications, expanding into new promising segments of the IVD market.

Dr. Tshering Dorji, Head of Pathology, TomaLab, commented, “We are highly impressed by the Ikoniscope20 and pleased to continue our collaboration with Ikonisys. The instrument’s compact size allowed us to install it flawlessly in our facility and the high throughput of this new FISH analyzer is very impressive. Combined with the high quality of the scanned images reported and the easy-to-use remote connection, the instrument continues to play a very important role in our daily workflow for the patient care.”

Michael Kilpatrick, Chief Scientific Officer of Ikonisys, added “We are honored and thrilled to continue working with a leading European laboratory such as TomaLab. This, in our opinion, certifies the hard work that was put into the development of the new instrument in order to meet and exceed customers’ expectations. The collaboration with TomaLab has already allowed us to develop new applications in the past and we’re looking forward to the excellent ideas that might come from the discussion with such a sophisticated customer, to expand our product portfolio in FISH and other segments. We believe that in the short term this will allow us to add new applications for detection of genetic aberrations in several tissue types, whilst continuing to utilize the capabilities of the platform to develop tests based on the combined analysis of genes and proteins.”

Jurgen Schipper, Chief Commercial Officer of Ikonisys concluded: “The fact that TomaLab will act as a first reference lab for us represents an important support as we continue our expansion in the European market. After the recent hiring of our experienced Sales Director for France, this is another important brick in the construction of our sales strategy, based on initial sales to Key Opinion leaders and highly respected customers, that will act as sponsors for our innovative instrument and applications.”

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

Disclaimer

