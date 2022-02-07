Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. Continues Partnership With PA Poet on Next Children’s Book Launch

BROOKVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., a 501(c)(3) announces that it will continue its development and educational partnership to provide PA poet and marketing entrepreneur, Pam Selker Rak’s children’s books and lesson curriculum to children in its bi-county classrooms. The next book that will launch under this partnership is “Pam/Anne Restaurant,” the third in a series by Rak. The book will officially launch on Mother’s Day weekend and plans for book-signing events are currently underway with Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts in both Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

The book, which focuses on a mother/daughter team running an imaginary restaurant, centers on the importance of creative play, teamwork, and even introduces the concept of business ownership to children. It comes with corresponding lesson plans and teachers’ aides that tie into these five areas, which are also part of Pennsylvania’s Learning Standards for Early Childhood:

Scientific Thinking

Language & Literacy

Learning Through Creative Play

Health & Wellness

Social Studies & Cultural Learning

According to Pam Johnson, Executive Director of Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. “This is the second book from Rak’s series that we are providing to our classrooms and children in our programs. Together with the first book, 'Christmas Treedition,' we are building great momentum toward achieving our literacy goal for kids in our program to own their own books. Our kids enjoy Rak’s books because she grew-up in our region and they immediately relate to stories that help them learn about their own hometowns and experiences. I know they’ll love this new book and its related learning activities; and I know our teachers will use them often as highly effective learning tools.”

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start has already received a $5,000 grant from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania for all children in the Head Start classrooms to own their own copy of “Christmas Treedition,” and Johnson is working to receive additional funding to offset the costs of implementing “Pam/Anne Restaurant” into their curriculum this year. In addition, Rak will donate net proceeds from individual sales of the book to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start.

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. is seeking funding opportunities from individuals, corporations, and foundations that want to help fuel this important learning program to children in the Head Start Program. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Pamela Johnson, Executive Director of Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. at 814-849-3660, ext. 112 or pjohnson@jcheadstart.com for more details.

About Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc.

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. is a private non-profit corporation that serves as the administrative entity for child and family development programs including Head Start, Early Head Start, Maternal, Infant, Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV), the PA Pilot Home Visiting Program-Opiate Use Disorder/Substance Use Disorder, and Parents as Teachers (PAT). Each of these programs has our fundamental mission at its core which is to provide comprehensive services to children and families. Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. has been providing quality comprehensive services to nearly 700 children each year in both Jefferson and Clarion Counties in Western Pennsylvania for thirty-nine (39) years.