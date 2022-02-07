Keystone expands in Michigan, signing on Iott Insurance Agency

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, continued its expansion in the Great Lakes Region by signing on new Michigan agency, Iott Insurance Agency of Blissfield, Lambertville, and Petersburg.

“In keeping with our tradition of excellence, we have upheld and stayed true to our core values by bringing Iott Insurance Agency into our Michigan family,” noted Aaron Vorce, Michigan state vice president. “Brian Iott, Kurt Diver, and Tim Miller are exemplary leaders in the communities they serve and are a natural fit for Keystone. Located in lower southeast Michigan, this relationship expands our geographic presence and provides the Iott team and their clients access to tools and resources that complement the world-class service they have delivered since day one. We look forward to a long, prosperous relationship!”

“We are so excited about our new relationship with Keystone and their member agencies,” said agency Principal Tim Miller. “The tools and resources Keystone provides its agency force is second to none in the industry. We look forward to all the opportunities this new relationship will bring to our agency.”

About Iott Insurance Agency– Iott Insurance Agency dates to 1950 when Brian Iott’s father Francis became licensed and eventually opened a small agency in Blissfield. In 1970, Francis partnered with Virgil Diver to expand locations and services. Today, the agency has a staff of 25 experienced professionals dedicated to customer service. For more information, go to https://iott.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agencies in 17 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.