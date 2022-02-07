On The Border Introduces New Border-Style Street Food

On The Border's Birria Quesa Tacos are uniquely made with beef barbacoa, Mexican cheese, diced onion and cilantro in crispy flour tortillas, served with hot consommé for dipping. On The Border’s Border-Style Street Food menu brings its fans the ultimate street experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

On The Border's Birria Quesa Tacos are uniquely made with beef barbacoa, Mexican cheese, diced onion and cilantro in crispy flour tortillas, served with hot consommé for dipping. On The Border’s Border-Style Street Food menu brings its fans the ultimate street experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, today introduced new menu items featuring authentic Mexican street food. Featuring tacos, tamales, elotes, quesadillas and margaritas, On The Border’s Border-Style Street Food menu brings its fans the ultimate street experience.

“We took inspiration directly from ingredients and recipes found in the taquerias, street carts and local markets of Mexico,” says Edithann Ramey, chief marketing officer at On The Border. “This new seasonal special is big on flavors that our guests will love!”

Street Food Highlights

Mexican Street Corn - Creamy toasted corn mixed with chiles, spices and a hint of lime. Topped with lime crema, queso fresco and cilantro.

- Creamy toasted corn mixed with chiles, spices and a hint of lime. Topped with lime crema, queso fresco and cilantro. Birria Quesa Tacos - Beef barbacoa, Mexican cheese, diced onion and cilantro in crispy flour tortillas, served with hot consommé for dipping.

- Beef barbacoa, Mexican cheese, diced onion and cilantro in crispy flour tortillas, served with hot consommé for dipping. Chicken Tomatillo Tamales - Tamales topped with a choice of salsa verde, sour cream sauce or roasted red chile-tomatillo salsa. Mix and match tamales or Combo options.

View all Border-Style Street Food specials, including the Spicy Chorizo Quesadillas, Strawberry Cheesecake Chimis, Mangonada and Skyrita, at https://www.ontheborder.com/menu/. New menu items start at $6.99 and will be available through March.

Celebrating 40 Years

A little bit of tequila inspired three friends to open On The Border's first location in 1982 off Knox & Travis Street in Dallas. Originally known as On The Border South Texas Café, it made a name for itself with its sizzling fajitas, strong margaritas, and lively patio scene.

To celebrate the brand’s 40-year birthday, On The Border is topping its fan-favorite margarita with a Grand Marnier Meltdown for only 40 cents. Dine-in only, guests can enjoy this special celebration treat at the place known as the Home of Meltdowns.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 130 restaurants in 29 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.