Jump Trading Joins Tradeweb’s European Government Bond Marketplace

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced that Jump Trading has joined its European Government Bond marketplace to provide bank participants with streaming liquidity via the new Tradeweb EUGV STAQ API. Jump, a leading, global proprietary trading firm, already uses the functionality to stream its actionable prices for U.S. Treasuries on Tradeweb.

“We share Jump’s passion for breakthrough technology innovations, and we are very pleased to welcome them onboard as a specialist liquidity provider for European government bonds,” said Nicola Danese, Head of European Fixed Income at Tradeweb. “Traders will benefit from quicker execution and minimum information footprint, two valuable features particularly in fast markets. Our EUGV STAQ API makes the execution workflow simpler, faster and more efficient for our customers, setting the scene for a new generation of European government bond trading.”

“We are excited to be live on Tradeweb as a market maker for European Government bonds providing our price streams to our bank counterparts,” said Harry Kent, Head of Distribution, EMEA at Jump Trading. “Using Tradeweb’s new and innovative EUGV STAQ technology, we are dedicated to being a strong, reliable and efficient source of liquidity in a range of bonds.”

The new EUGV STAQ API allows traders to efficiently execute on these price streams on a name disclosed basis in a single centralized location. They can either trade the price levels during an RFQ (Request-for-Quote) negotiation manually or build it into an automated trading workflow via Tradeweb’s rules-based AiEX (Automated Intelligent Execution) tool.

A record USD 37.0 billion in average daily volume was executed on Tradeweb’s European Government Bond platform in January 2022, up 22.2% from January 2021. The marketplace provides institutional investors with access to liquidity from more than 40 of the world’s largest market makers in bonds from 19 European countries in six currencies (EUR, GBP, DKK, SEK, NOK, CHF). Available trading protocols include RFQ, which Tradeweb was first to introduce for trading U.S. Treasuries in 1998, RFM (Request-for-Market) and CTT (Click-to-Trade).

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

