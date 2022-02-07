Knightscope Lands Fortune 1000 Hotel Client

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it secured a contract to deploy a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in Seattle, Washington, for a Fortune 1000 hotel and resort chain. Hospitality is a growing segment among Knightscope’s clientele, with the Company having already secured numerous deployments in hotels, casinos and resorts. This corporation boasts 6,500 properties globally, over 5,400 locations of which are in the United States. Five crimes challenging the hotel industry in general are burglary/theft, physical assaults, vehicle break-ins, human trafficking (prostitution) and murder. Knightscope is optimistic that its proven track record will contribute to a safer lodging experience for guests once deployed.

