tZERO ATS Begins Trading the Curzio Equity Owners Digital Security

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that secondary trading of the Curzio Equity Owners digital security commenced on the tZERO ATS, tZERO’s wholly owned, FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary. The shares represent preferred equity in Curzio Research, an emerging leader in the independent financial newsletter industry.

Investors with an account at tZERO’s retail broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO Markets, are now able to trade the Curzio Equity Owners security. Investors looking to open a tZERO Markets brokerage account should visit https://www.tzero.com/investors/register.

tZERO Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer Alan Konevsky stated, “ We are excited to see Curzio Research’s digital security trading on the tZERO ATS. Today’s announcement demonstrates our continued dedication to scaling tZERO’s product offering, as well as democratizing access and enabling liquidity to private assets.”

Curzio Research was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing accuracy and integrity back to the financial news industry by providing thorough market research and unbiased, transparent, stock analysis to Main Street investors. Curzio Research currently publishes eight different investment research advisories and two financial news podcasts. Curzio Research closed its Regulation D security offering in 2019. The Curzio Equity Owners security traded on a Seychelles-based securities exchange until October 30, 2021 and relocated to the tZERO ATS on February 7, 2022.

Frank Curzio, Curzio Research Chief Executive Officer, shared, “ International and domestic investors are now able to trade the Curzio Equity Owners security on tZERO’s efficient, transparent, and compliant alternative trading system. We are thrilled to continue our goals of providing access to retail investors and enabling continuous liquidity to our equity in the financial publishing industry.”

For more information on the tZERO ATS and how the platform brings liquidity to private capital markets, please visit https://www.tzero.com/digital-securities.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. tZERO is a portfolio company of Medici Ventures, L.P., a blockchain-focused fund managed by Pelion MV GP, L.L.C., an affiliate of Pelion Venture Partners. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is a limited partner of Medici Ventures, L.P. and holds a direct minority interest in tZERO. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" or “digitization” refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About tZERO Markets

tZERO Markets, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Markets may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities available on tZERO Markets’ platform are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" or “digitization” refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About Curzio Research

Curzio Research is an independent financial newsletter publisher dedicated to providing deep-dive market analysis, unique stock ideas, and the tools individual investors need to consistently generate market-beating returns. Additional information about Curzio Equity Owners (CEO) security can be found here: www.curzioequityowners.com.