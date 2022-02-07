Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Debuts First-Ever Hiring Ad In Texas and Oklahoma during The Big Game

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), a company of Arca Continental and one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the U.S., wants people to know it is a great place to start a career. The local bottler of Coca-Cola products is launching its first-ever ad in Texas and Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 13, during America’s most-watched football game. The spot aims to promote hiring opportunities with a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s people and its culture.

The 30-second spot gives a glimpse into CCSWB and the people who produce Coca-Cola brand favorites for Texas and parts of the surrounding states. Featuring the popular tune “Happy” played on Coca-Cola bottles, the upbeat commercial includes nearly two dozen employees, both new and experienced, from Houston, Beaumont and Bryan. It was shot last month in Houston at the company’s new state-of-the-art production, sales and distribution facility.

“CCSWB is a great place to work for experienced applicants and those starting a career,” said Silvia Martins, VP of Human Resources, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “We have jobs to fill and we’re ready to recruit more people to join the incredible team we have built.”

The ad launches an ongoing hiring campaign in Texas and Oklahoma that includes billboard, radio and social media support to drive applicants to www.opportunityfizzes.com. Celebrating its fifth-year anniversary in 2022, CCSWB offers a wide range of full-and part-time jobs with competitive pay and great benefits.

The CCSWB ad was developed by Plot Twist Creativity, an independent advertising and marketing agency founded in 2021 by long-time industry veterans with decades of experience.

About CCSWB

Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), a company of Arca Continental, is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. CCSWB produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola brands throughout Texas and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The company employs more than 8,000 associates who operate 7 production plants and 37 distribution facilities, serving more than 31 million consumers. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Arca Continental is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world with an outstanding history spanning more than 91 years. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, Arca Continental serves more than 118 million consumers in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental also produces and markets snacks under the brand names Wise in the U.S., Bokados in Mexico and Inalecsa in Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cocacolaswb.com and www.arcacontal.com.