Cadence Joins Intel Foundry Services Ecosystem Alliance to Advance Chip Design Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it has joined the new Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Ecosystem Alliance to support mutual customers with the development and delivery of innovative system-on-chip (SoC) designs. As a member of the alliance, Cadence is advancing adoption of Intel process and packaging technologies and Cadence® state-of-the-art digital, custom/analog, verification and advanced IC packaging EDA solutions, along with Cadence Design, Verification and Tensilica® IP. Using Intel and Cadence technologies, customers can accelerate time to market while reducing design barriers, risk and costs.

There are several benefits to joining the IFS Ecosystem Alliance. Cadence will have early access to process and advanced IC packaging roadmaps, process design kits (PDKs) and technical training. This allows the Cadence R&D teams to fine-tune EDA tools and IP for the Intel portfolio of process and packaging technologies so customers can meet power, performance and area (PPA) requirements.

“We’re collaborating with world-leading partners like Cadence to ensure our customers have access to a robust, comprehensive design ecosystem, process technologies, advanced packaging technologies and manufacturing capabilities,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, president of IFS. “Cadence is constantly developing new solutions and IP to stay in front of customer demands, making them a critical ecosystem partner that aligns with our mission to address the growing global demand for chips with breakthrough SoC design technologies.”

“By joining the IFS Ecosystem Alliance, we’re demonstrating our commitment to ensuring that customers can quickly become proficient using Cadence solutions and IP supporting Intel process and packaging technologies,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence. “Our customers are under extreme pressure to deliver power-efficient and performance-optimized SoCs, and the Cadence and IFS collaboration lets our customers innovate with confidence.”

Cadence tools and IP support the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables customers to achieve SoC design excellence. For more information on Cadence advanced-node tools and IP, visit www.cadence.com/go/advancednodeifs.

