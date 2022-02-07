United States Geological Survey Awards Teledyne Marine $16 Million IDIQ Contract

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Marine, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and a leading supplier of marine technology, has received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) for up to $16 million over a five-year period. The contract encompasses products from across the Teledyne Marine portfolio to support the agency’s diverse initiatives. The USGS is tasked with providing science about the natural hazards that threaten lives and livelihoods; the water, energy, minerals, and other natural resources; the health of our ecosystems and environment; and the impacts of climate and land-use change.

The IDIQ contract includes, but is not limited to, Teledyne RD Instruments Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling, stream monitoring and discharge measurements; Teledyne Oceanscience Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) for remote controlled surveys and data collection; and Teledyne RESON and Teledyne ODOM multibeam and single beam sonars for high-resolution hydrographic surveys.

The Teledyne Marine brands have been supplying the USGS with technology to support their endeavors for over 20 years and the expansion of offering in this latest IDIQ emphasizes Teledyne’s ongoing commitment to support the agency in their mission critical endeavors. “Teledyne Marine looks forward to continuing our long-standing service to the USGS by providing them with the leading-edge tools and technology they need to conduct critical science and environmental monitoring,” said Mike Read, President, Teledyne Marine. “The use of our instrumentation and vehicles will enable better decisions and policies impacting the United States, its natural resources, and the natural hazards that threaten it. We’re honored to play a continued and substantial role in this important work.”

