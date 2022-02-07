Air Industries Group Receives $12.4 Million Order for Complete Landing Gear for the US Navy, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, Airborne Early Warning Aircraft

BAY SHORE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Industries Group (NYSE American: AIRI), an integrated Tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, today announced that its Long Island based subsidiary, Air Industries Machining Corp., has been awarded a contract to produce complete Main and Nose landing gear and ancillary components for the US Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, airborne early warning aircraft. The contract value is approximately $12.4 million with deliveries beginning next year and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The E-2D is a vital aircraft for the US Navy. The aircraft provides all-weather airborne early warning and command and control capabilities for all US Navy aircraft carrier battle groups. E-2 aircraft are also operated by several foreign militaries, most notably Japan which operates the latest E-2D variant.

Mr. Lou Melluzzo, CEO of Air Industries, commented: “This contract win is significant. The E-2D and earlier variants of the aircraft have been an important platform at Air Industries for decades. The evolution of our E-2D product mirrors the development of our business over the years. We began producing individual parts for the landing gear as a Tier 2 supplier. Today we manufacture complete, ready to install, landing gear, as a Tier 1 supplier to the Original Equipment Manufacturer. The E-2D Aircraft is one of five major aircraft platforms we support and it represented approximately 15% of our total sales in 2021.”

ABOUT AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP

Air Industries Group (NYSE American: AIRI) is an integrated manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors and original equipment manufacturers. The Company is a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers, and a Prime Contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, and is highly regarded for its expertise in designing and manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance.

Additional information about the Company can be found in its filings with the SEC.

Forward Looking Statements

