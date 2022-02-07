Esperanto Technologies Partners with Intel to Advance Massively Parallel RISC-V-based AI Acceleration Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esperanto Technologies™, the leading developer of high-performance, energy-efficient artificial intelligence (AI) inference accelerators based on the RISC-V instruction set, today announced that the company is entering a strategic partnership with Intel to advance its massively parallel RISC-V-based AI acceleration solutions. As part of the partnership, Esperanto Technologies plans to use Intel Foundry Services (“IFS”) silicon and chiplet packaging technologies to advance its RISC-V-based technology and deliver its massively parallel AI acceleration silicon solutions spanning from cloud to edge.

“Intel Foundry Services is excited to add Esperanto’s massively-parallel AI accelerators to the IFS ecosystem,” said Bob Brennan, Vice President and General Manager of IFS Customer Solutions Engineering. “The combination of Esperanto’s low-power design techniques and IFS advanced silicon and packaging technologies should enable thousands of Esperanto’s RISC-V based processors to operate in a single package with remarkably low power.”

“Esperanto builds on top of the RISC-V ecosystem to deliver our leading AI acceleration solutions. Intel’s announcements of support and investment in the RISC-V Community are invaluable in helping to advance and proliferate RISC-V solutions from Esperanto and others, ultimately benefiting all end users,” said Art Swift, president and CEO at Esperanto Technologies.

“Esperanto plans to use Intel Foundry Services leading edge silicon and advanced packaging technologies with our next generation massively-parallel RISC-V based AI accelerators,” said David Ditzel, founder and executive chairman at Esperanto Technologies. “Intel Foundry Services’ unique packaging technologies will make chiplet solutions both practical and cost effective, enabling a range of acceleration products to span from cloud to edge.”

Esperanto Technologies is the AI RISC-V leader, offering massively-parallel 64-bit RISC-V-based Tensor compute cores currently delivered in the form of a single chip with 1088 ET-Minion compute cores and a high-performance memory system. Designed to meet the high-performance and low-power requirements of large-scale datacenter customers, Esperanto’s existing RISC-V-based inference chip is a general purpose, parallel processing solution that can accelerate many parallelizable workloads. It is designed to run any machine learning (ML) workload well, and to excel at ML recommendation models, one of the most important types of AI workloads in many large datacenters.

About Esperanto Technologies:

Esperanto Technologies develops massively parallel, high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions for Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture. Esperanto is headquartered in Mountain View, California with engineering sites in Portland, Oregon, Barcelona, Spain, and Belgrade, Serbia. For more information, please visit https://www.esperanto.ai/.