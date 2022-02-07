United, Chase and Visa Celebrate Black History Month with Special Cardmember Offer

CHICAGO & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Black History Month, United Airlines, Chase and Visa are once again teaming up to inspire United Visa Cardmembers to donate to select non-profit organizations that provide access to educational opportunities for Black students and support civil rights policies. Between February 1 and March 15, 2022, United MileagePlus® Visa Cardmembers will earn five total miles for every dollar (up to $1,000) donated to the following organizations:

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund – a non-profit organization established in 1987 as the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF’s member-schools include 47 publicly supported Historically Black College and Universities that enroll nearly 300,000 students.

The Leadership Conference Education Fund – an organization that builds public support for laws and policies that promote and protect civil and human rights.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund – a premier legal organization fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.

United Negro College Fund – a non-profit that supports under-represented students looking to continue their education.

The offer is eligible to customers who donate using the following cards: United GatewaySM Visa Card, UnitedSM Explorer Visa Card, United QuestSM Visa Card, United ClubSM Infinite Visa Card, UnitedSM Business Visa Card and United ClubSM Business Visa Card.

“This Black History Month, United is proud to celebrate the Black community and continue our ongoing commitment to fight racial inequality by supporting organizations that advance civil rights and provide more opportunities for economic, educational and personal development,” said Jessica Kimbrough, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at United. “Through our partnership with Chase and Visa, we look forward to giving our valued Cardmembers a unique way to make meaningful contributions to these organizations and be rewarded for their support.”

“At JPMorgan Chase we are on a mission to help close the racial wealth gap and drive economic inclusion for Black communities,” said Ed Olebe, president of co-brand cards at JPMorgan Chase. “Providing more access to educational opportunities for Black students and increasing civil rights is foundational to our long term success. We are partnering with United and Visa during Black History Month again this year to reward our customers when they take action to support organizations that are truly making a difference in these critical areas.”

“At Visa, we are committed to supporting our partners and communities as we work to uplift everyone, everywhere,” said Michelle Gethers-Clark, chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility at Visa. “As the Black and African-American communities in the U.S. continue to face inequities with regards to access to education and capital, we are proud to celebrate Black History Month by once again partnering with United and Chase to collectively support non-profit organizations that are on the frontlines supporting Black communities across the U.S.”

To learn more or to donate to these organizations, customers can visit United.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit: About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.