Cowells Arrow Acquires Automatic Machine Services

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow International, Inc. (“Arrow”), the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of charitable gaming products, announces that its UK subsidiary, Cowells-Arrow Bingo Company (“Cowells Arrow”), has acquired the assets of Automatic Machine Services Limited (“AMS”), a leading distributor of gaming and leisure equipment to the working men’s club, pub, restaurant and hospitality markets in the South East United Kingdom.

The acquisition provides Arrow entrance into the UK gaming machine market while expanding the service and product offering to both Cowells Arrow’s and AMS’ customers. Arrow will work with both teams to explore expanding existing US electronic gaming products into the UK as well.

Cowells Arrow and AMS have enjoyed a commercial relationship through supplying of bingo tickets, dabbers, lottery tickets and vending machines since 2017. Tony Lister, Managing Director of Cowells Arrow, has maintained regular dialogue with Jason Jarrett, Managing Director of AMS.

Arrow acquired AMS from Jason Jarrett, who will remain with the company going forward and join Cowells Arrow. “It is amazing that our relationship with Tony and the Cowells Arrow team has brought us to what will be an exciting step forward in the Company’s journey. The opportunity to join forces with and become part of the Arrow family will allow us to pursue and realize far greater business opportunities together,” said Jason.

“We are thrilled to welcome AMS into the Arrow organization,” said Tony Lister of Cowells Arrow. “The Company’s excellent market position and tenured customer relationships align well with our acquisitive growth strategy. We look forward to working with our newest partner while offering the resources of Cowells Arrow and the broader Arrow group to drive exciting developments.”

Arrow continues to explore opportunities to grow its business and to acquire other suppliers and distributors in the United Kingdom and North America.

About Arrow International, Inc.

Founded in 1967, Arrow is the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of charitable gaming products, including pull tabs, electronic pull tabs, bingo products and electronic bingo devices for charitable gaming. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Arrow has approximately 1,200 employees across four manufacturing facilities and a network of 60+ distribution facilities. More information about Arrow’s products can be found at www.arrowinternational.com.

About Cowells Arrow

Cowells Arrow is one of the UK’s most well-known names in gaming products and service with over 50 years as an industry leader. Cowells Arrow has a long history of supplying bingo tickets and in the early nineties became part of the Arrow International group of companies. With their support Cowells Arrow started to win prestigious commercial sector contracts at home, including supply of tickets for the UK National Bingo Game and further penetrated the European and world export markets. More information about Cowells Arrow’s products can be found at info.cowellsarrow.co.uk.

About Automatic Machine Services

AMS is based in Kemsing, Kent, supplying pubs, clubs and licensed premises throughout South East England with a range of gaming, amusement and ancillary machines. Established in 1960, AMS was founded by James Frank Jarrett. James’ son, Roger Jarrett, joined the business in 1966, with his grandson Jason joining in 1992. From AMS’ state of the art depot in Kent, AMS services customers in Kent, Surrey, East and West Sussex and South London, in addition to offering customers the most responsive and effective repair service in the sector. More information about AMS’ products can be found at www.automaticmachineservices.co.uk.