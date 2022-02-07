PAGO Chooses Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Security Platform to Unify Stand-Alone Tools, Accelerate Detection and Response

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the leading security operations platform for MSSPs and the innovator of Open XDR, announced today that PAGO, a South Korean MDR provider and value-added reseller, has adopted its Open XDR Platform to enhance PAGO’s security-as-a-service program for enterprises throughout the country.

PAGO had laboriously integrated stand-alone EDR, NTA, SIEM, UEBA, AD Security, Cloud Security, TI Interworking, and Sandbox tools for its MDR service, but found it nearly impossible to manually correlate inputs from these tools to gain a comprehensive view of its customers’ overall security. With the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform, PAGO is now automatically analyzing and correlating data from disparate tools to deliver faster intrusion responses for its clients.

“We needed an MDR service system that processed multiple tools’ threat data with an integrated, AI-powered, Big Data system,” said Paul Kwon, CEO at PAGO. “The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform is the first we’ve seen that unifies and correlates data from our various security tools and responds automatically to significantly improve our customers’ security while enabling us to better manage our in-house resources.”

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform correlates data inputs from all existing security tools (as well as data from its own sensors), analyzes it for anomalies, presents contextual security incidents and prioritizes them in an intuitive dashboard, and responds automatically through those tools to deliver near-real-time protection. Stellar Cyber’s platform gives MDR security professionals like PAGO a single console to view customers’ entire security profiles and to take quick action when threats are detected.

“MDRs and MSSPs love our platform because it allows them to leverage investments in existing security tools and deliver high-margin detection and response services without scaling analyst staffs,” said Brian Stoner, VP of the MSSP business unit at Stellar Cyber. “We built AI and Big Data into our platform from the beginning to enable this scalability through automation.”

Resources

About PAGO

Pago Networks is a specialized security company based in Seoul, South Korea that supplies AI-based security products to the market, provides its own MDR service called PAGO DeepACT, and enhances service levels. PAGO supplies not only AI products to customers and provides technical support such as installation/maintenance for normal operation, but also provides in-depth analysis of all threats detected by security products and provides customers with a faster response.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.