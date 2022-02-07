Stride, Inc. Addresses Mental Health Challenges Among Nation’s Youth

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A recent U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory urges “a swift and coordinated response” that addresses the growing mental health challenges among our country’s students. Both before and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school counselors have been an integral part of this work.

In recognition of National School Counseling Week and to raise awareness of vital health and wellness programs at the K–12 level across the country, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—the nation’s leading provider of online and blended learning programs—is highlighting a series of initiatives. Each is designed to improve mental health among students and their families and showcase the immense contributions of school counselors.

“At Stride, we are committed to providing a high-quality, engaging, and personalized academic experience,” says Niyoka McCoy, Stride’s Senior Vice President of Academic Services. “A core part of this commitment is helping to ensure that every student and family has access to the mental health support they want and deserve.”

Stride is partnering with the Cook Center For Human Connection and ParentGuidance.org to provide an online community for enrolled families who have mental health questions and/or concerns. Families can join monthly sessions throughout the year with leading experts, therapists, and counselors that focus on strengthening human connections, identity formation, substance abuse challenges, and suicidal ideation, among other topics.

This week, through a new social media campaign, Stride is giving a glimpse into the life of online school counselors. Stride is also devoting more training resources, professional support, and development opportunities for its network of more than 300 counselors.

As part of their personalized and holistic approach to education, Stride K12-powered schools provide wraparound support services for families to help address the challenges that impact students’ ability to perform well in the classroom. In addition—from the safety of home or from anywhere with an Internet connection—every student has access to a rich curriculum taught by state-credentialed teachers.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.