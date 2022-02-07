Aspira Announces Contract with California Department of Fish & Wildlife

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspira®, the leading provider of technology and marketing services to conservation and parks agencies across North America, secured a contract extension with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) through 2026.

Aspira will provide CDFW the opportunity to expand the current solution adding 365 day fishing licenses, and providing a mobile application for consumers. In addition, Aspira will work with CDFW to increase R3 marketing services and analytics to promote license sales and grow sales revenue for CDFW. The contract will support more than 1,600 license agent units and 35 CDFW office units with new state-of-the-art point of sale systems.

As the industry has seen an increase in outdoor recreation during the pandemic, the partnership has responded with contactless solutions that has helped grow engagement and participation with a 43% increase in online users on the agency licensing website, and 21% increase in overall transactions compared to 2019.

“Aspira is proud California Department of Fish & Wildlife elected to continue and expand our partnership. With over 8 million transactions in 2021 and more than 280 catalog items, we’ve demonstrated our ability to scale our products and services over time and support the changing environment. We value our long-standing relationship with CDFW and are excited for our continued growth together,” said Graham Ballbach, President, Parks & Wildlife at Aspira.

“CDFW is excited to continue leveraging Aspira’s marketing and technology solutions over the next five years to continue growing our hunter and angler recruit, retain, reactivate efforts in California. Our partnership has allowed for immense growth and maturation in the way we communicate with customers and analyze successful outreach program engagement through product sales,” said Jen Benedet, Assistant Deputy Director of the Office of Communications, Education and Outreach at CDFW.

