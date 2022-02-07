Dastur Energy and GTI to Develop Commercial-Scale, Low-Carbon Gasification Solutions in India

NEW DELHI, India & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dastur Energy Pvt. Ltd. India ("Dastur") has entered into an agreement with Gas Technology Institute ("GTI") to jointly develop solutions to advance the transition to low-carbon, low-cost energy systems in India.

Dastur, a leading clean energy engineering firm with deep roots in the Indian market and extensive design and solution engineering expertise, will complement GTI's unique experience with gasification of high ash coals and U-GASTM fluidized bed technology.

Together, they will collaborate to lower costs and minimize environmental impacts with scalable gasification-based solutions for a range of Indian coals.

As part of India's clean energy and energy security goals, the Government of India has initiated several missions, including budget outlays for coal gasification and new clean energy carriers like hydrogen and methanol. Specifically, the Prime Minister's Coal Gasification Mission has a stated goal of gasifying 100 million tons of coal by 2030 with a potential investment budget of Rs 4 Lac Crore Rupees (about US$50 billion).

Coal gasification, combined with carbon capture, use, and storage, is expected to be the basis for affordable clean fuels and feedstock substitution for producing clean steel, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and other lower-carbon chemicals. The Coal Gasification Mission of India and the Ministry of Coal are currently shaping the direction of these important initiatives.

GTI President and CEO David Carroll said, "We are motivated to shape and accelerate clean energy transitions that protect the planet while enhancing the quality of life for our fellow citizens. Through our partnership with Dastur, we look forward to improving access to the affordable, low-carbon energy required to sustain India and its impressive record of progress."

Dastur President and CEO Atanu Mukherjee said, "We envision that India's energy transition has significant opportunities to leverage its vast resource endowments to create an "Atma Nirbhar" clean energy future. We believe that our gasification solutions based on GTI's technology will be technologically superior, capable of scaling up to meet the nation's needs, and be commercially attractive for gasifying India's high ash coals. We look forward to working with GTI in enabling India's low-carbon energy ecosystem with increasingly localized and indigenized technologies and solutions."

Dastur and GTI intend to provide integrated solutions for the widest range of Indian coals with complete gasifier process design packages, technology licensing and gas conditioning know-how, comprehensive engineering for the gasifier and other plant components, implementation support, project management, operations training, plant start-up, and commissioning.

About Dastur Energy

Dastur Energy Pvt Ltd is the Indian subsidiary of Austin, TX-based clean energy firm Dastur Energy. Dastur Energy envisions the enablement of an affordable and clean energy future through industrial decarbonization and low carbon transformation of solid fuels and hydrocarbons. Along with its affiliate, MN Dastur & Co, it has conceptualized and designed several pioneering industrial-scale low-carbon energy projects around the globe in gasification, hydrogen, methanol, chemicals, steel, hydrocarbons, and carbon capture.

www.dasturenergy.com

About GTI

GTI is an organization dedicated to advancing the economy-wide transformation needed to deeply decarbonize energy systems while supplying the energy needed to support rising standards of living and economic growth worldwide. GTI embraces a vision for integrated, low-carbon, low-cost energy systems that leverage gases, liquids, efficiency, and infrastructure to meet the urgent challenges presented by climate change and global energy access.

www.gti.energy