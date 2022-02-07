Infinite Blue Partners with Centre Systems Group

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, has partnered with Centre Systems Group (CSG), a global risk consultancy provider and technology management advisory firm. This partnership enables CSG to resell and implement our award-winning product BC in the Cloud, BCM and DR software solution along with our Mass Communication tool SENDIGO.

“In a short period of time, Infinite Blue has been very fortunate to form strategic alliances with organizations who understand business continuity risk,” said Matt Cox, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, who oversees EMEA for Infinite Blue. “CSG is an ideal partner for us because they serve as a trusted advisor for their customers, and they can work with us to implement a proven solution in BC in the Cloud®.”

As a fully integrated solution, BC in the Cloud (BCIC), enables organizations to plan, prepare, test, manage, and notify teams how to respond to any potential business disruption. Through a team of industry experts and software suite with a 99.99% guarantee in uptime, Infinite Blue gives leading organizations worldwide clarity and control over disruptions that impact their day-to-day business.

“We constantly emphasize to our customers the critical need to digitize their businesses to make them adaptable to unpredictable situations,” said Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Senior Vice President, CSG. “In partnering with Infinite Blue, we are able to offer comprehensive business continuity, management planning and a response application that will help our customers be more resilient when issues arise.”

BC in the Cloud helps companies with a commitment to organizational resiliency by providing an intuitive, full featured product with shared data, automated workflows, reporting and embedded mass notification. It is further enhanced by Infinite Blue’s Advisory services team. The product has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of customers and their level of BC/DR maturity. BC in the Cloud is built on Infinite Blue’s low-code platform allowing for greater product flexibility and quick implementation of enhancements. It is currently used worldwide by more than 500,000 users and serves more Fortune 10 companies than any other BC/DR planning solution.

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue is a software solutions provider that empowers some of the world’s largest organizations to become more obstacle-resistant and resilient. Our friendly and flexible applications work together as an all-in-one, configurable business continuity command center. Leaders can now see potential threats enterprise-wide so you can plan smarter, respond in real-time, and bounce back stronger from disruptions like fires, natural disasters, security breaches, global pandemics, and other “what-ifs.” Our organizational resiliency suite of applications are built on our low-code platform and supported by our team of experts, so it’s simple to integrate and configure our existing applications or create something specifically for your organization’s needs. For more information, please visit InfiniteBlue.com.