Complion Live with First & Only eISF/eReg Connected to WCG

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Complion and WCG IRB, the first eISF/eReg and cIRB respectively, have announced today the first and only eISF connected to WCG to accelerate the management of IRB documentation throughout the entire clinical trial process. Any site globally is a single click away from connecting Complion to all of their WCG IRB protocols on Connexus for efficiently managing their cIRB documentation electronically into their own eISF seamlessly.

Studies are accelerated by ensuring sites are inspection-ready with and notified of approvals, correspondences and key protocol documents from WCG IRB. Additional benefits include more effective remote monitoring, easier site adoption and sponsor oversight by eliminating manual processes to move documents from IRB to eISF.

Motivated by site-centricity, the Complion and WCG partnership goes a step further to provide a seamless end-to-end user experience and eliminate redundancies for leading academic medical centers, hospitals, research networks, and independent sites using WCG Velos eResearch CTMS. Further, sites realize improved access to information related to patient safety and study conduct with easy clinical staff access to key study documents in WCG Velos powered by Complion and its WCG IRB connection. This adds to the growing list of live and readily available Complion connected solutions.

“At Complion, we’re dedicated to accelerating research and improving the effectivity of remote monitoring and oversight. Our close collaboration with WCG enables us to re-imagine and re-connect the eISF to make site inspection-readiness easy and standard,” said Rick Arlow, CEO and founder, Complion.

“As WCG works to identify and deliver solutions needed to maximize the efficiency of clinical trial management, partnering with Complion gives us the ability to address a key operational pain point for our partners – eRegulatory automation and inspection readiness,” said Jill Johnston, President, WCG Study Planning & Site Optimization. “We look forward to our partnership with Complion as we help our clients take the necessary steps to meet FDA compliance and improve the efficiency of clinical trial processes.”

Complion will be available at booth #706 and WCG Clinical at booth #401 during the 13th Annual SCOPE: Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, to discuss this latest integration along with current capabilities with interested attendees. Additionally, CEO Rick Arlow will be discussing “The role eRegulatory technology can play to support clinical trials” at 1:05pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

About Complion

Complion is the pioneer of eReg/eISF solutions for sites, sponsors and CROs that accelerates research and improves remote monitoring and oversight by reimagining technology with site regulatory expertise. Founded by a clinical researcher in an NIH-funded medical scientist training program (MD/PhD), Complion manages over 17,000 eISFs for 22,000 PIs in 40 countries. To learn more about Complion, visit www.complion.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About WCG

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, institutions, and sites to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com and www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.