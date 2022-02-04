Worldwide Women's Health Diagnostics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and bioMerieux Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women's health diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 21.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Women's health diagnostics help diagnose various biological and psychosocial conditions of female patients. They assist in addressing sexual and vaginal issues and pregnancy complications and managing threatening diseases, such as osteoporosis, menopause, and certain cancers like breast and cervical. They rely on a series of advanced laboratory tests, tools, and procedures, which include biopsy, ultrasound, chemotherapy, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Several healthcare diagnostics centers are currently offering an expansive range of laboratory testing solutions to enhance the diagnosis and management of rare diseases and conditions that affect women

The rising prevalence of health issues that impact the overall well-being of women represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively. Moreover, the growing health consciousness, along with the increasing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis, is catalyzing the demand for point-of-care (POC) women's health diagnostics across the globe. Apart from this, the rising rate of infertility on account of stressful lifestyles and the growing consumption of alcohol and drugs is driving the need for women's health diagnostics to address pregnancy complications and ensure a healthier life.

Furthermore, as menopause can increase the risk of developing certain medical conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and urinary incontinence, a significant rise in the female population which is over 50 years is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, several research studies have concluded that women are more likely to experience psychiatric disorders, such as depression and anxiety, during hormonal changes. This, in confluence with several initiatives undertaken by health agencies of numerous countries to improve mental health of women, is propelling the market growth across the globe

