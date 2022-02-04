Rebel House Announces Opening of Its Third Fitness Studio, Rebel House at The Shop

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebel House, a community-centric boutique fitness brand offering distinctive, rhythm-based workout classes, today announced the opening of its third studio location, Rebel House at The Shop. The new studio is strategically located beneath The Shop, a popular, 30,000 square foot co-working space surrounded by apartments and retail storefronts downtown in Salt Lake City.

This opening marks another milestone in co-founders Devin and Nina Pearson’s vision to shift the narrative around wellness.

“We’re building a fitness brand centered on community, connection, and a holistic approach to wellness,” said Nina Pearson. “Rebel House is all about the experience you have from the moment you walk in the door. We’re so excited to continue to grow the Rebel brand and community with the opening of our third studio!”

All members of the community are invited to the open house and cocktail hour today from 5 pm to 8 pm for a walk-through of the facility. As part of the opening, Rebel House is running a cross promotion with The Shop where the first 50 people to purchase a four-month membership receive the first month free at both places. Additionally, “The Shop Founders Pass” will be offered only at this location for $129 per month for a four-month commitment to the first 100 members, which includes 20 classes per month, free rentals, and other discounted benefits.

Tomorrow, February 5 will mark the first day of classes in Rebel’s new location.

The Pearsons opened the first Rebel House studio with the mission to create a welcoming and empowering environment which provides the opportunity for students, nicknamed ‘rebels,’ to push themselves to their personal best. Instructors, who are taught to emphasize mental and physical wellness, not physical appearance, are encouraged to bring creativity and authenticity to their classes, overall approach and playlist creation. Where many gyms and group fitness experiences feature music in the background, Rebel House puts music at the forefront and builds every class around it.

“We don’t come from a fitness background,” said Devin Pearson. “Where we do come from however, is knowing what it feels like to lack community in our lives. In creating Rebel House, we wanted a place where people feel they belong, where they’re part of a tribe. We will continue building our brand intentionally and sustainably, bringing Rebel House to more neighborhoods and growing the Rebel family.”

Rebel House at The Shop will also introduce a new offering at this location, Rebel Run - a rhythm-based interval class that will combine running and weight training in addition to their three flagship classes: Rebel Ride; Rebel Riot; and Rebel Rehab.

For more information, visit www.rebel-house.com or connect with us on Instagram @_rebelhouse.

About Rebel House

Rebel House is a community-centric boutique fitness brand offering distinctive, rhythm-based workout classes. At Rebel, members have the opportunity to choose Rebel Ride – a rhythm-based indoor cycling class, Rebel Riot - a boxing-inspired HIIT workout, Rebel Run- a rhythm-based running and weight lifting class or Rebel Rehab – infrared heated yoga classes that restore your mind and body. All classes are led by expert instructors who coach members through energizing 45-minute and 60-minute workouts designed to challenge and inspire the mind and body. For more information visit www.rebel-house.com/ or on Instagram @_rebelhouse.