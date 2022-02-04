Parexel Extends Strategic Partnership with Medidata to Enhance Delivery of Decentralized Clinical Trials

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced today that Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, is extending their 15-year global strategic partnership. This builds upon the trusted relationship between the two companies and sets the goal of jointly pioneering a new era of decentralized clinical trial technology (DCT) for the life sciences industry.

“ Parexel’s priority focus is on providing patient-centered solutions that enhance the clinical trial experience and make participation more accessible to everyone,” said Clare Grace, Ph.D., Chief Patient Officer at Parexel. “ Medidata’s DCT technologies further support our efforts in a market where nearly 75% of proposals include at least a hybrid trial model. We’re pleased to partner with them as we continue to expand our offerings in this area.”

Anthony Costello, Patient Cloud CEO at Medidata, added: “ The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that we can leverage DCT technologies to expedite and enhance the entire clinical trials process. The relationship with Parexel represents an enormous opportunity to forever redefine the patient experience and development timelines for the development of new medicines and vaccines.”

Parexel also participates in Medidata’s Early Adopter DCT program leveraging its unified platform, the myMedidata patient portal, Sensor Cloud, and Medidata’s proprietary Patient Centricity by Design program. Parexel provides feedback and insights to help ensure the portal meets the needs of patients, sites, and sponsors. With myMedidata, patients can virtually access all of their clinical trial needs through one web-based portal, removing the need for provisioned devices and improving clinical trial experiences.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,900+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

